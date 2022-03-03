Tendulkar Recalls First Time He Heard Of Virat Kohli; 'Certain Players Were Discussing'

The stage is set for the former Indian captain Virat Kohli to achieve the major milestone of playing 100 Test matches for India, during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Mohali, beginning from March 4. While the Indian cricket community celebrates Kohli’s feat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) took to their official account on Thursday and shared a video of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shedding his views on Kohli’s illustrious Test career for India. The first Test against the Lankans will also be the first Test assignment for the 34-year-old following his decision to step down from captaincy in January.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar congratulated his former India teammate in the video and went on to recall a conversation with a young Kohli, they had in Australia in 2011. He started by praising Kohli for his 100th Test and said, “Hey Virat, congratulations on your 100th Test appearance for India. What a terrific achievement”.

Recalling the conversation with Kohli from 2011, the iconic batter said he precisely remembers when both were in Canberra, Australia, Kohli said to him that he wants to focus on his fitness. “We were walking back and he said Paji bahut ho gaya, ab fitness par dhyan dena hai. And I have to say that you have left no stone unturned. You have been a terrific role model as far as fitness is concerned,” Sachin added.

Watch the full video:

The Master Blaster @sachin_rt congratulates @imVkohli on his milestone.



Listen in to that special anecdote from 2011.#VK100 pic.twitter.com/nDPsLDq3Fr — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

Virat Kohli's transformation after 2011

The world saw a new era of Virat Kohli’s dominance in cricket starting from 2011 as he went on to become one of the biggest names in cricket following his transformation. The boy who was previously seen to be chubby, transformed into a fit and chiseled diet-centric sportsperson. He became the skipper of the Test team, following MS Dhoni’s retirement from Tests in 2014, and took the fitness standards of the entire squad to the next level.

Kohli has scored a total of 7962 runs for India after playing a total of 99 matches at an average of 50.39. In the process, the former skipper has scored 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries. Cricket lovers will be awaiting Kohli’s 71st international hundred, during his 100th Test match at Mohali.

(Image: Twitter-@BCCI/AP)