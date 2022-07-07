Tendulkar Recalls How He 'flooded' Sourav Ganguly's Room: 'Finally, He Realised It Was Me'

BCCI chief and legendary cricketer, Sourav Ganguly will mark his 50th birthday on July 8. Ahead of Ganguly's big day, his former teammate and famed Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar recounted a few anecdotes from their early years in cricket. Tendulkar revealed that he and another former Indian cricketer once flooded Ganguly's room with water when at an Under-15 camp in Indore.

Tendulkar and Ganguly first met at a junior competition in Kanpur that was organized by the BCCI. They later spent a significant amount of time together at an annual camp in Indore, where Tendulkar, along with Jatin Paranjpe and Kedar Godbole played the prank on Ganguly. Tendulkar claimed that Ganguly was originally unaware of who was responsible for the flooding but eventually realised it was him, Jatin, and Kedar.

Tendulkar also recalled the day when he and Ganguly travelled to the United Kingdom for the first time ever to play for Star Cricket Club at the U-15 level. Tendulkar said that they stayed in schools that were like old castles and they looked scary to them. He added that they would team up and make plans to frighten others. The 2011 World Cup-winning player claimed that these moments of friendship stand out and still bring a smile to his face.

"I remember Sourav was sleeping during an afternoon. Jatin Paranjpe, Kedar Godbole and I filled his room with water. He woke up and was naturally clueless about what was happening, his suitcases were floating. Finally, he realised it was me, Jatin and Kedar who had done it. Friends keep playing pranks on each other and our childhood was no different," Tendulkar said.

"It was even funnier and at times adventurous during their first-ever foreign trip to the United Kingdom with the Star Cricket Club. We stayed in schools that were like old castles and naturally it looked a bit scary. To make things worse, friends would get together and plan to scare the others even more. Years later, when I think back, these are the moments of friendship that stand out and make me smile," he added.

Ganguly's record

Ganguly made his debut for India in 1992, three years after Tendulkar played his first game at the international level. Ganguly, however, disappeared from the scene for a few years before making a comeback to the national squad in 1996. Ganguly was appointed the captain of the Indian team in 2000 after the infamous match-fixing scandal that rocked the BCCI to its core. Ganguly played for India till 2008. He played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring 7,212 and 11,363 runs, respectively.

Image: PTI

