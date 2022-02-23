Tendulkar Recalls When Virat Kohli Sought Help; 'He Wanted Me To Spend Some Time With Him'

Former Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has been in the purple patch for quite a few years now. The batter was in red hot from between 2012 and 2018, but the English summers of 2014 are the period which the star batter would like to erase off from his memory.

In the five Test match series, Kohli batted in all matches at number 4, his preferred position. In the 10 innings, he scored runs at an average of 13.50 out of which six times Virat was not able to reach double figures. Recalling this time the batter had once said that he felt like the "loneliest guy in the world,” in a cricket podcast show named 'Not Just Cricket' with former English player Mark Nicholas

'I felt he could get better': Sachin Tendulkar

In a YouTube talk show, Graham Bensinger recalled this series while talking to the "God of Cricket" Sachin Tendulkar. Talking about it Sachin revealed that Virat wanted to see him as soon as he returned to India from England.

Sachin said, "In 2014, I remember meeting him and we discussed a couple of things where I felt he could get better. I have always believed in helping players and sharing my knowledge, whatever inputs I have… I've always been open to that. Virat contacted me and he wanted me to spend some time with him which I did. And like I said, each generation looks up to their hero. That's how you set your dreams and set your targets. Then you start chasing them".

Post this series, India toured Australia where Virat was handed over the responsibility of being a captain after MS Dhoni decided to stop wearing the white jersey after the third test match at MCG. In this series, Virat scored 692 runs in eight Test innings. In this magical run where every ball seemed middling the bat, Virat smashed back to back centuries in both innings in the first test match at Adelaide. Virat scored a total of four centuries and one-half-century in that tour.

About Sachin and Virat's batting skills

Sachin and Virat have often been compared for their batting skills. Tendulkar has been compared to every other rising batter throughout his career. The Master Blaster has always humbly denied any sort of comparison with any batter and talked about focussing on one's game, but this time, when Sachin was asked to comment on the Tendulkar vs Kohli debate he chose to speak.

"How about having both of us in one team," Sachin said, proving that there was never a cat race between the two batting greats.