Tendulkar Reveals Big Secret About Watching Son Arjun Play Cricket; 'I'm Hiding Somewhere'

Sachin Tendulkar, the former India captain, has claimed that he tries to avoid watching his son Arjun play cricket because he wants him to be concentrated on his game at all times. Sachin told Graham Bensinger that even when he goes to see Arjun play, he hides so that his son isn't aware he's there. Nobody, including Arjun's coach, knows when he travels to watch Arjun play games, according to Sachin.

"Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed. That's why I don't go and watch Arjun because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket and be focussed on what he wants to do. Neither of us forced him to start cricket. Arjun was actually into football and then he played chess. He loved playing chess. And cricket happened later in his life. If you yourself have chosen something in your life, you'll go that extra yard to make sure that 'I'm gonna give my best, or if it requires certain sacrifices, I'm prepared to do that' and that is what I wanted Arjun to do," Sachin said in the interview.

"He should not be living my dream, he should be living and chasing his dream. I don't go and watch him play. He has to stay focussed on his game like I didn't like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I'm hiding somewhere, he doesn't know that I'm there, nobody knows, neither does his coach or anyone," Sachin added.

Arjun Tendulkar's career

Arjun has not been able to carve out a name for himself as of yet. Arjun's domestic record is not as impressive as it should have been given the amount of time he has spent with Mumbai's senior team. Arjun has played just two T20 matches in his career and has picked two wickets at an average of 33.50.

Arjun was recently picked by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to play in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. He was also picked by Mumbai Indians in the just-finished IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs. 30 lakh, an increase of Rs. 10 lakh from the previous edition of the cash-rich tournament. Arjun was bought by Mumbai on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction and the side was forced to increase the bid by Rs. 10 lakh after Gujarat Titans jumped in and jokingly placed a bid for the son of former India great.

