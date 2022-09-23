It may have been nine years since Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket, however, India's legendary opener's insatiable appetite for runs looks no different today. The 49-year-old is currently in Dehradun competing in the Road Safety World Series. The Master Blaster turned back the clock to showcase an explosive 20-ball knock against England Legends on Thursday.

'4,6,6,4,4,6': Tendulkar proves why 'age is just a number'

Sachin Tendulkar, who was at his usual best, led a run onslaught to hunt down the English bowling line-up right from ball one. He began his innings with a boundary off Stephen Parry through the backward square-leg region.

Tendulkar plundered England's Chris Tremlett in the third over smashing the pacer for two sixes, followed by a four in the next over. The unstoppable Tendulkar then hit Rikki Clarke for a six over fine leg and a boundary through square leg. Just when it looked like the former India cricketer will reach his half-century in no time, leg spinner Chris Schofield accounted for his wicket with a simple caught-and-bowled. Tendulkar's quickfire blitzkrieg sent fans into frenzy, here's how they reacted:

Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 48/49 🙏



The Greatest Ever...!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/XD3gRgiesX — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 22, 2022

#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2022 Running between the wicket hitting the balls finding gaps scoring with 200+ strike rate and above all at the age of 49 .What else you need that’s the #God of #Cricket for you #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt #VootSelect #IndianLegends — Samyak jain (@samyakjain1991) September 22, 2022



RSWS 2022: India Legends vs England Legends match highlights

With rain playing the spoilsport, India Legends vs England Legends match was reduced to 15 overs per side. After being asked to bat first, Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha set the platform for other batters with 65 runs for the opening wicket. Tendulkar smashed 40 runs of just 20 balls before departing. Ojha could only contribute 20 runs. Suresh Raina disappointed fans scoring just 12 runs but Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh delighted the fans with their attacking batting display. Yusuf Pathan scored 27 runs off 11 balls, while Yuvraj Singh stayed unbeaten on 31 off 15 balls. India Legends eventually ended up posting 170 runs on board in the 15 overs. Stephen Parry was the best bowler for England on the night picking up 3 wickets

England never really looked settled in their run chase despite a good start given by the openers Dimitri Mascarenhas and Phil Mustard. The two added 36 runs before Rajefor the opening wicket before Rajesh Pawar gave India the breakthrough with the wicket of Mascarenhas. While Mustard kept going at one end, the rest of the batsmen were unable to occupy the crease as India Legends bowlers chipped in with wickets. Eventually, England Legends could only reach 130 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Rajesh Pawar was the pick of the bowlers conceding 12 runs and picking up three wickets.