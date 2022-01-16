Tendulkar Says 'you Gave 100%' As Kohli Quits Test Captaincy Saying He Couldn't Give 120%

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday congratulated Virat Kohli for his successful stint as India's Test captain. Tendulkar took to social media to wish Kohli after the latter announced his shocking decision to step down as captain of the Indian Test side.

In his tweet, Tendulkar congratulated Kohli for being one of the most successful Indian skippers and wished him "all the very best" for his future.

"Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli. You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli.



You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CqOWtx2mQ7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2022

Kohli resigns as Test captain

Kohli announced his shocking decision to step down as Test captain following India's defeat in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa. India lost two back-to-back matches, which cost them a chance to create history by winning their maiden Test series against South Africa away from home.

In his statement, Kohli thanked the BCCI for his giving him the opportunity and also mentioned former head coach Ravi Shastri and ex-India captain MS Dhoni for their support.

Kohli's surprising decision comes only weeks after he was entangled in a dispute with the BCCI over his white-ball captaincy. Following his decision to resign as T20I captain, Kohli was stripped of India's ODI captaincy. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that it wouldn't be good for the team to have two captains in white-ball formats and that Kohli did not oblige to BCCI's request asking him not to step down as T20I captain.

However, Kohli denied Ganguly's statement and said that he was informed about the change in leadership in the ODIs just one-and-a-half hours before his call with selectors to pick a team for the South Africa series.

Image: PTI