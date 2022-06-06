Tendulkar, Sehwag & Kohli Lead Wishes For 'underrated' Ajinkya Rahane On His 34th Birthday

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 34th birthday today and wishes poured in for the Mumbai-born player from all over the world. Veteran cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh are among those who have wished Rahane on his birthday. Rahane's current teammates Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara also wished him a happy birthday on social media.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Ajinkya. Have a great year ahead," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter while also sharing a picture of him and Rahane from his playing days.

"One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to it's greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88. May God give you the strength to fight every challenge," Virender Sehwag wrote.

"Happiest Birthday to you @ajinkyarahane88. Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. Have a good one brother. Loads of love!" Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter.

Kohli, Pujara wish Rahane on his birthday

Meanwhile, Rahane's current teammate Virat Kohli turned to his official Instagram handle to wish him the KKR batter on his birthday. Pujara, on the other hand, shared a post on Twitter to wish Rahane.

"Happy Birthday Jinks. Best wishes on your special day," Kohli wrote in his post.

"A very happy birthday brother @ajinkyarahane88. Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day!" Pujara wrote on Twitter.

The out-of-favour India batter recently sustained a hamstring injury while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Rahane sustained the injury in KKR's second-last game and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. He is currently recovering from his injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. It is pertinent to note that Rahane has been left out of the Indian Test squad that was announced by the BCCI last month for the one-off match against England.

Rahane's exclusion from the team can be credited to his dismal form in the red-ball cricket, where he has failed to score consistent runs for his side for the past couple of seasons. The last time he played for India was during the three-match Test series against South Africa.

Image: PTI