World Tourism Day: Sachin Tendulkar Is 'making A Trip To Dreamland'; Shares Quirky Post

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to celebrate World Tourism Day in the most creative way possible. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging havoc across the world and people forced to stay put, the legendary batsman decided to post an innovative picture on the micro-blogging site showing his followers his trip to "Dreamland".

Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Names Young Indian Batsman Who Resembles Rohit Sharma

Sachin's dreamland

The 47-year-old posted a picture of himself relaxing on a hammock with his eyes closed. With the wordplay, Sachin tends to indicate that he is "making a trip to dreamland", perhaps visiting some exotic location observing this World Tourism Day, when obviously he can't because of the coronavirus-induced restrictions. The post has garnered nearly 20,000 likes since Sachin shared it a few hours ago.

Making a trip to Dreamland this #WorldTourismDay! 😋 pic.twitter.com/i1wYWYXcni — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Features In His First-ever Inspiring Paytm Commercial; Watch Video

Sachin, who played for India for just over 25 years and amassed a record 33,000 international runs between that period, is the mentor of the IPL's Mumbai side. However, the 2011 World Cup winner did not visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the team, where this year's IPL is taking place. Sachin is keeping his fans and followers entertained through his social media handles, sharing posts on a regular basis.

Read: MS Dhoni More Popular Than Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In India: Sunil Gavaskar

Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013 after playing 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India. Sachin has 100 international centuries under his belt.

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Picks His Favourite Side To Win IPL 2020, Asks 'are There Any Doubts?'

