Tennis Great Novak Djokovic Supports Out-of-form Virat Kohli With Heartfelt Gesture

Former India captain Virat Kohli has not been in the best form lately with repeated failures to make significant runs for his team. In spite of the right-handed batter's lackluster performance across all forms of the game, many people from all around the world have come out in his support. The latest to come on board is Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who showed his support for the 33-year-old in a touching gesture that hasn't gone ignored.

On Saturday, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen wrote a note of encouragement for Kohli, telling the Indian batter to be proud of himself and to enjoy life. The cricketer-turned-commentator assured the latter that he will soon return to form. Djokovic, who is a friend of Pietersen and follows him on Instagram, dropped a like on the post in support of Kohli. The 2022 Wimbledon winner did not say anything regarding Kohli's declining form, but his reaction to Pietersen's post shows that even he wants the cricketer to return to form.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, and South African batters David Miller and Dewald Brevis, actor Suniel Shetty are some of the other recognised people who dropped likes to Pietersen's post. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also liked the post. Kohli himself dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section of the post to show his gratitude to Pietersen for the kind gesture.

"Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, @virat.kohli," Pietersen wrote on Instagram.

Kohli's declining form

Since 2019, Virat Kohli has not scored a single century in any game format of the game. The last century scored by the right-handed batter was in a pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh. The cricketer is currently part of the ongoing bilateral series against England, where he has not scored more than 20 runs in any of the innings that he has played in the fifth Test, T20Is, and ODIs.