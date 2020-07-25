TH Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info

Tallinn Hippos will square off against Tallinn Rising Stars in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament on Saturday, July 25. The TH vs TRS Dream11 match will be played at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn. The TH vs TRS Dream11 match will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction, TH vs TRS Dream11 team and TH vs TRS Dream11 top picks.

TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction: ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament preview

The ECS T10 action now shifts to Estonia as the Tallinn T10 League will commence at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The tournament opener will feature Tallinn Hippos locking horns against Tallinn Rising Stars. Both sides will look to start their ECS T10 Tallinn campaign on a high by securing a win in this fixture and get going on the points table.

TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TH vs TRS squads

TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TH squad

Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook, David Robson, Travis Beswick, Tim Heath, Moshur Rahman, Tim Cross, Tim Filer, Darwin Sivalingapadi, Kalle Vislapuu, Mart Tammoja, Andres Burget, Mac Sedgwick, Shiva Arunachalam.

TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TRS squad

Udayan Patankar, Md Riaz, Redwan Zisan, Maidul Rifat, Tajul Somon, Maruf Sarwardi, Muhammad Shoaib, Shebin Al-din, Eusuf Hassan, Miraz Mahabubul, Nazmul Haque, Showkat Jalal, Shantanu Bhat, Partha Sarathi

TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TH vs TRS Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook (Captain)

Batsmen: Tim Heath (Vice-captain), Travis Beswick, Redwan Zisan, David Robson

All-rounders: Tim Filer, Tim Cross, Muhammad Shoaib

Bowlers: Kalle Vislapuu, Nazmul Haque, Mahababul Miraz

TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction

TRS start off as favourites to win the TH vs TRS Dream11 live match.

Please note that the above TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction, TH vs TRS Dream11 team and TH vs TRS Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TH vs TRS Dream11 team, TH vs TRS Dream11 top picks and TH vs TRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

