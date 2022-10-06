Thailand Women pulled off the biggest win in their T20I history as they defeated Pakistan Women in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Thursday. Thailand beat Pakistan by 4 wickets with 1 ball remaining to register their first victory in the tournament. The former produced an incredible performance in the game with Natthakan Chantham scoring a magnificent half-century to help her side secure the historic win in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

This is Thailand's first win in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup after having played three matches. Courtesy of the win, Thailand have now moved to the fifth position in the table with two points to their name. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India are the only sides that are above Thailand in the points table. A video of Thailand Women storming the field after the win is going viral on social media. The video shows Thai players celebrating their emphatic win over the ICC full-member.

The sheer happiness after scoring those winning runs ✨The Thailand🇹🇭 Team won our hearts and the match today@ThailandCricket #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/atJwwG7wfh — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022

Pakistan vs Thailand

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 116/5 in 20 overs thanks to some superb bowling performance by Thailand Women. Sornnarin Tippoch picked two wickets for Thailand, while Thipatcha Putthawong scalped one wicket. Thailand also effected two run-outs in the innings.

Sidra Ameen was the only positive for Pakistan with the bat as she scored 56 runs. However, the batter scored the runs with a strike rate of just 87.50. The rest of the Pakistan batters were dismissed for 15 or fewer runs.

In the second innings, Chantham played a crucial role for Thailand with the bat as she scored 61 off 51 balls. Nannapat Koncharoenkai and captain Naruemol Chaiwai also contributed with scores of 13 and 17 runs, respectively. Pakistan bowled well in the game but a low target on the board prevented them from winning the match.