Thailand Women's Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Picture As ICC Calls Off WC Qualifiers

The International Cricket Council (ICC) called off the Women's World Cup qualifiers on Saturday due to the imposition of COVID restrictions in Zimbabwe, where the preliminary stage of the competition was taking place. After a member of the Sri Lankan team's support staff tested positive for COVID, the event had to be cancelled.

The Thailand women's cricket team has missed out on a chance to compete in the main event, which is set to take place in New Zealand next year, due to the premature abandonment of the qualifiers. The ICC has stated that teams with higher rankings will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

Following the announcement by ICC that Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh would get automatic qualification based on their rankings, Thailand women's cricketer Natthakan Chantam took to social media to post a heartfelt message. Chantam tweeted a photo of her teammates' phones, which all have the ICC World Cup 2022 logo as their lock screen wallpaper. Chantam shared the post with two heartbreak emoticons.

Thailand's women cricketers' anguish is compounded by the fact that they were leading Group B points table before the tournament's cancellation. With three wins in four matches, Thailand Women were placed a spot ahead of Bangladesh before the ICC decided to call off the qualifiers.

Earlier this week, Thailand Women managed to seal a historic win by defeating Bangladesh in their group game. They had also beaten hosts Zimbabwe and the United States before losing to Pakistan Women in the group stage.

"We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event but with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home. We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn’t feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the West Indies will now qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 by virtue of their rankings," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said in a statement.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Australia, India, England, South Africa, and New Zealand were the first teams to qualify for the 2022 Women's World Cup. The remaining 10 teams were slated to lock horns in the qualifying round for three spots in contention. However, as the qualifiers stand cancelled, the top five teams will now be joined by West Indies, Pakistan, and Bangladesh for the final event in New Zealand. The main event is scheduled to take place in March-April next year.

Image: @NatthakanJeans/Twitter/AP