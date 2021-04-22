'Thala Dhoni And Table-toppers Are Back': CSK Fans Jubilant As Team Summits IPL Again

Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans burst into celebration after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) replaced Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to take the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) points table. MS Dhoni and his team beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs to take the number 1 position on the IPL 2021 points table, a massive gain from being at the bottom of the table last year. Dhoni-led CSK won their third game on the trot as they put up a mammoth target of 221 runs for KKR and then bowled them out for 202. Fans flooded social media platforms with appreciative comments for their "Thala Dhoni" and Chennai Super Kings.

Now this is a true #CSK match! Omg! What a thriller! Outstanding show by both teams! At the end it’s #CSK and it’ll always be #CSK! Dre and Cummins.. jus outstanding batting! A nail biter once again! @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni #thala forever! — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) April 21, 2021

Great comeback of csk ðŸ¦ðŸ’› what a thrill match ðŸ’¥ðŸ˜©#CSK won 19 runs ðŸ’›#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/5IWMVhERpS — suriya sureshðŸ”¥ (@Suresh26190074) April 21, 2021

From bottom of the table in first 4 games in 2020 to Top of the table in first 4 games in 2021.



Excellent Comeback from @ChennaiIPL . Never write us off! #Whistlepodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/DxAnOyvk9X — CSK LOYAL FC™ (@CSK_Zealots) April 21, 2021

CSK's win against KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders last night as the Men in Purple almost chased down the mammoth target of 221 runs. After winning the toss, KKR captain Eoin Morgan decided to bowl first and called upon CSK batters to take the crease. CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad forged an important partnership together as the duo hit 115 runs in 12 overs. Gaikwad scored an amazing 64 off 42 balls, while Faf scored an unbeaten 95 off 60 balls to help his team cross the 200 run-mark. Moeen Ali played a cameo for CSK yet again as he scored 25 off 12 balls. CSK skipper MS Dhoni also made some runs as he scored 17 runs off 8 balls.

When KKR came in to bat they lost a few early wickets in the powerplay, courtesy CSK bowler Deepak Chahar, who utilised the swing on the surface very well and picked up 4 wickets at the end of his spell. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik brought KKR back into the game with their important partnership. Russell scored 54 off just 22 balls and Karthik was sent back to the pavilion for 40 off 24 balls. Australian pacer Pat Cummins came in and smashed the ball all around the park as he made 66 not-out to take KKR close to the target. But KKR failed to make the chase as others kept losing their wickets while Cummins was playing his magic.

(Image Credit: IPL)