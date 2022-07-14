Last Updated:

'Thala' MS Dhoni And 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Reunite At Lord's; Photo Breaks Internet

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina reunited at Lord's cricket ground for the second ENG vs IND ODI on Thursday.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

Image: @SureshRaina/Instagram


Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina reunited at Lord's cricket ground for the second ENG vs IND ODI on Thursday. Raina took to his official social media handle to share the image, a picture that has gone viral on social media since.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

England vs India: Netizens delighted to see Raina & Dhoni together

England vs India: ENG at 148/6 after 29 overs

After 29 overs, England have scored 148 runs for the loss of six wickets. All-rounder Moeen Ali is currently at the crease alongside bowling all-rounder David Willey. Ali has scored 12 runs off 21 deliveries, while Willey has just come to the middle. As for the bowlers, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the pick amongst them as he has picked three wickets. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has picked up two wickets and Mohammed Shami has picked one.

How to watch ENG vs IND live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch their team live in action against England for the second ODI can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match is being broadcast live on Sony Six SD/HD. As for the ENG vs IND live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

In England, Sky Sports Cricket have broadcasting rights. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of all the matches in the series can be tracked on the official social media handles of the two teams.

England vs India playing 11

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Bench: Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Bench: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

