'Thala' MS Dhoni Meets Thalapathy Vijay In Chennai; Netizens Say 'Picture To Be Framed'

Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni who is currently busy shooting commercials before flying to the UAE for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) paid his visit to south-movie superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Reportedly, 'Thala' MS Dhoni was in Chennai to shoot for a commercial for the upcoming IPL, and coincidentally, he was in the same studio as Thalapathy Vijay.

MS Dhoni was at the Gokulam Studios in Chennai where Thalapathy Vijay was also shooting for his upcoming movie Beast. When the duo came to know that they were shooting under the same studio, they decided to meet. Notably, Thalapathy Vijay was the brand ambassador of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for the inaugural season of IPL in 2008.

MS Dhoni's childhood friend Seemant Lohani, who was also accompanying the cricketer shared the picture of the duo along with himself with the caption, 'Caption not required Thala and Thalapathy'. Later, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to its Twitter handle and shared 'Captain Cool' and Vijay's picture with the caption, 'Master and the blaster'.

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast cast features some of the talented actors of the industry such as Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and VTV Ganesh. The Beast release date is not yet confirmed by the officials, but several fans are speculating a release on Pongal this year, following the suit of many movies of Vijay Thalapathy's.

Earlier, Vijay Thalapathy's Master was launched as Thalapathy 64 and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The interesting premise of the movie revolving around an alcoholic professor ending up at a juvenile facility to teach the inmates takes a violent turn after he encounters a gangster running an illegal racket using the kids. Along with Vijay, the movie also featured Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arjun Das. The movie became the first Indian movie to achieve the status of No. 1 at the global box office.

