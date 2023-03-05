'Thank God KL Rahul Didn't Play, His Career Would Have Ended': India Legend's Big Remark

Former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes it would have been tough for KL Rahul to score runs on this surface and he is happy that the player wasn't involved in the third Test. India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia as the visitors registered a nine-wicket victory over the home side in Indore. India now needs to win the remaining Test in Ahmedabad in an order to book a place in the World Test Championship final.

"Thank god, KL Rahul didn't play," Kris Srikkanth

Riding on Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon's brilliance, Australia now secured a place in the WTC final and will be waiting as either India or Sri Lanka will book a place against them. Despite preparing a turning track, the Indian batsmen visibly struggled to encounter the Australian spinners on that flat surface which also received three demerit points from ICC.

Srikanth said, "First and foremost, I am happy for KL Rahul. Thankfully, good that he did not play. If he had played on these wickets, and failed to get going in the next two Tests, and if his career had ended... thank god, he didn't play. Frankly, speaking.''

"On these pitches, batting is very difficult. Whoever it is, batting is difficult. Let it be anybody, be it Virat Kohli, no one can score runs on these pitches. If you looked at it, Kuhnemann, bowling in the first innings, got the ball to rip through and turn square," the former Indian captain added.

"On these wickets, taking wickets is not a big thing. Even if I had bowled, I would have picked up wickets. These are all hard talks, we have to accept them," He said.

He also opined that the Indian team should prepare sporting wickets in Test matches.

"Not a good advertisement for Test cricket at all. They are doing a mistake. Yes, if you see the 2008 series against Australia. The pitches weren't rank turners but India would win the series 2-0.

"But here, the ball is turning square from Day 1. It's hard to watch the batting on these pitches. It's not good advertisement for Test cricket. There is nothing wrong in having home advantage. But you have to prepare some decent wickets," he signed off.