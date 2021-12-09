'Thank You Captain': BCCI Tweets A Day After Sacking Virat Kohli As ODI Skipper

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Thursday and put out three tweets for Virat Kohli, a day after the star batter was removed from his position as captain of the Indian ODI team, thanking him for being "a leader who led the side with grit, passion and determination."

Announcing the Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, the BCCI had also named Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the Indian ODI team, alongside making him deputy to skipper Kohli in the Test format. Rohit will now lead India in ODIs after being appointed as the T20I skipper, following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

However, BCCI’s decision to remove Kohli as the ODI skipper was highly criticised by Indian cricket enthusiasts as they felt Kohli deserved a chance at continuing to lead the squad in ODIs.

In the first tweet about the Indian Test captain, BCCI put out Kohli’s stats as the ODI skipper of India, while captioning the picture, “A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you, Captain”.

In the second tweet, BCCI put out a video of Kohli’s match-winning knock on his debut as Team India's ODI skipper.

In the third tweet, the cricket governing body put out highlights of Kohli’s brilliant knock of 140 runs off 107 balls against West Indies in 2018.

A look at Virat Kohli's stats as ODI skipper

India won 65 of the 95 ODI matches that Virat Kohli captained, losing only on 27 occasions. Kohli's win percentage of 70.43 % is the highest among all cricketers who captained the national side in at least more than 10 matches. Additionally, India won 15 of the 19 bilateral series' played under his captaincy.

Kohli took over ODI captaincy of the team in 2017 after legendary skipper MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. Meanwhile, Kohli’s successor Rohit Sharma has led India in 10 ODI matches so far and has eight wins and two losses to his credit.

It should be mentioned here that Kohli also stepped down from his captaincy role for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

