'Thanks To Keshav': Captain Shikhar Dhawan Bursts Out Laughing After Cheeky Remark - WATCH

India and South Africa locked horns against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets to level the three-match contest 1-1. While Mohammed Siraj did an exceptional job with the ball, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer contributed with the bat to help India win the match. After the game, India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan made a cheeky remark as he credited his South African counterpart Keshav Maharaj for the win.

WATCH: Dhawan's cheeky remark to Maharaj

In the post-match presentation, Dhawan jokingly complimented Maharaj for electing to bat first after winning the toss earlier in the day. The game's second innings saw a significant impact from the dew factor, which helped India easily chase down the 279-run target. Former Indian cricketer and presenter Murali Kartik burst into laughter after hearing Dhawan's remark. Meanwhile, Dhawan also credited Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for the win and said that their 161-run partnership was very nice to watch.

"Worked perfectly well for us, thanks to Keshav [Maharaj] that he chose to bat. Glad that dew came in at the right time," Dhawan said during the post-match presentation.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram put on outstanding batting displays to help the Proteas achieve 278/7 in 50 overs, scoring 74 and 79 runs, respectively. David Miller and Henrich Klaasen both made contributions, hitting 30 and 35 runs, respectively. Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur each took one wicket while Siraj picked three wickets for India.

In the second innings, India chased down the target in 45.5 overs courtesy of some power-packed performances from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Kishan smashed a quickfire 93 off 84 balls, while Iyer scored an unbeaten 113 off 111 balls. Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson also contributed to the team's total as they scored 28 and an unbeaten 30 runs, respectively. Shreyas Iyer was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

