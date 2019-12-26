'Thanks To Shoaib Akhtar': Danish Kaneria On Mis-treatment Over Religion

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria has thanked his teammate Shoaib Akhtar for speaking out for him exposing how he was treated unfairly by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, Danish said " Whatever Shoaib bhai has said is absolutely true. I am extremely thankful to Shoaib Akhtar. He is a big player. I have been saying this for a long time what has been happening with me. I have got support from only Inzamam ul Haq, Md Yusuf and Younis Khan. Rest did not help me. There were many big players. I am not naming them now but will come out with their names shortly in my Youtube channel."

Danish said this was something that everyone knew but only a few had supported him. "I do not want to say anything more than this that but yes each and everything that Shoaib bhai has said is true. So you have the answer."

Shoaib Akhtar's staggering revelation

Shoaib Akhtar had made the revelation during a chat show that Danish was mistreated by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu, barring him from picking up food from the same table as others because of his faith.

He was quoted as saying:

"Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen. I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him."

