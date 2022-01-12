'That Jasprit Bumrah Stare': Netizens Say 'revenge Accomplished' As Pacer Dismisses Jansen

In ongoing India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, Jasprit Bumrah got his revenge over the Proteas' pacer Marco Jansen by getting his wicket. In the second IND vs SA Test match at the Wanderers, when Bumrah came out to bat, Jansen bowled a series of aggressive bouncers that hit the Indian pacer and led him to confront Jansen. They both had a staredown and shared a few animated words so much so that the umpire had to come between the two but it seems that Bumrah got the better of him by getting his wicket this time. Netizens were very happy to see Bumrah get Jansen bowled out and said that he did not need any bouncers to do so.

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli's reaction after Marco Jansen's wicket. pic.twitter.com/1DM6OUcT2y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 12, 2022

Some war of words between Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/VeeNvST4hn — Bully Maguire (@BullyMaguire_69) January 5, 2022

Good for Jansen only stumps are broken. #bumrah — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 12, 2022

Kohli to Bumrah when Jansen came to bat#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/ciVbLWQhtn — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) January 12, 2022

Indians watching Jasprit Bumrah vs Marco Jansen pic.twitter.com/sF9ZDsib7Y — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) January 12, 2022

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match: Day 1 and 2 Recap

In the 3rd Test match, Team India see themselves in a tough situation once again. India entered the match with the aim to win the series decider as both India and South Africa have won one each. Virat Kohli returned from an injury and stepped up for the toss which he ended up winning following which he assessed the conditions and chose to bat first.

Team India lost their openers early on including in-form KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul only managed to make 12 runs off 35 balls while Mayank got to 15 off 35 before being dismissed. The came two underfire batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli. Both of them played some good shots and stabilised India's innings.

However, before he could get to his half-century, Pujara walked back for 43 runs off 77 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and the entire tail end were unable to give Kohli any support. However, Kohli played a gritty inning and scored a half-century before getting out on 79 runs off 201 balls. India finished with 223 runs with a lot of pressure on the Indian bowlers.

After being in a strong position courtesy of Keegan Petersen's half-century and small stands with Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas got bowled out for 210 with Petersen scoring the highest 72 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers finishing with the figures of 5/42. India will now have to play out 19 overs left for today and try to add to the lead of 13 runs.