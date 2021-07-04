'That's A Stunner': Smriti Mandhana's Amazing Catch To Dismiss Sciver Lights Up Twitter

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana on Saturday pulled off a spectacular diving catch to dismiss dangerous-looking Nat Sciver in the India vs England (W) 3rd ODI. Indian women's cricket team who had already lost the series against England were able to salvage some pride by winning the final match of the ODI series on Friday. Apart from Mithali Raj's terrific run, what caught everyone's eyes is the spectacular catch of Smriti Mandhana to dismiss England's Nat Sciver.

Smriti Mandhana's catch

The incident took place in the 37th over of the match when Nat Sciver was batting at 49. On the second ball of the 37th over of Deepti Sharma, Sciver tried to go for a glory shot in order to get her half-century by using her feet. However, Sciver did not time the ball as well as she hoped for and hit it in the air to deep mid-wicket. As soon as Sciver miss-timed the ball, Smriti Mandhana ran to her left and dived full-length while keeping her eyes on the ball and pulled off a stunning catch. Soon Smriti Mandhana's catch took Twitter by storm and the netizens as well as former cricketers hailed the left-handed cricketer for her stunning effort. See some top reactions on Smriti Mandhana's catch:

That's a stunner from @mandhana_smriti.. You little beauty Smriti..#INDWvENGW — WV Raman (@wvraman) July 3, 2021

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI

Coming back to the match, Skipper Mithali Raj struck her third consecutive half-century as India avoided a series clean sweep, defeating England by four wickets in the rain-curtailed third and final Women's One-day International on Saturday. Chasing 220 to win in 47 overs, India earned a consolation win with three balls to spare with Mithali ending unbeaten at 75 off 86 balls. It was India's first win of the tour. They drew the one-off Test before losing the first two ODIs.

Mithali Raj breaks Charlotte Edwards record

Mithali Raj not only played a match-winning knock on Saturday but also surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273 runs with a boundary off Natalie Sciver. Currently, the third spot in the list is occupied by New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. Bates is followed by West Indies' Stefanie Taylor, with 7834 runs in 256 matches while Australia's skipper Meg Lanning, with 7024 runs in 199 games caps off the top five. BCCI took to Twitter and congratulated the ODI skipper for her achievement.

(Image Credits: @BCCIWomen/@Mandhana_Smriti/Twitter)