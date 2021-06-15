'That's Going To Happen In WTC Final': Trent Boult's Warning To Rohit Sharma Revealed

With just three days to go for the high-octane battle between India and New Zealand at Southampton, former Kiwi pacer Shane Bond has revealed that Trent Boult had already fired a ferocious warning to Rohit Sharma back in the IPL 2021, when the two played alongside for the Mumbai Indians. Boult, the spearhead of New Zealand's pace attack, will lock horns with Rohit Sharma, India's opener, at the prestigious World Test Championship finale. The duo that shares the Mumbai Indians dressing room in the IPL will be up against each other when they don the pure whites and will be raring for each other's blood when nothing but the Test mace matters.

Narrating an incident from the IPL training camps, Shane Bond revealed that Boult and Rohit Sharma had a bit of banter going on during which the Kiwi pacer had given a 'sneak peek' of what would happen when the two meet in the World Test Championship finale. Addressing a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports on Tuesday, Bond revealed that in the Mumbai Indians' nets Boult was constantly swinging the ball inwards, hitting Rohit Sharma on his pads and telling him that this is what will happen in Southampton when they meet.

"What I do know is that even during the IPL, Trent Boult was running in and swinging the ball and hitting him on the pad and telling him 'that's going to happen in the WTC final'. They were already talking about it months in advance which was just brilliant. They were very aware, those two, that they were going to come up against each other," Shane Bond said.

The Rohit Sharma-Trent Boult is one of the battles that most fans will have their eyes on as the Indian steps up to open the innings in Test for the first time in his career in England. Keeping an eye out for the same, Bond maintained that Rohit Sharma is a big threat to New Zealand, however, he added that are a few weaknesses that the Kiwis might exploit.

"I love Rohit Sharma as a player. I almost see him as a Matthew Hayden type of player. He goes out, as he did in the series against England on very difficult pitches, and imposes himself," Bond said.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, Boult also said that he is sure that there will be a bit of banter when he meets his Mumbai Indians teammates in England. While talking about the emphatic Test victory against England, Boult said it won't count for much, calling it a "good preparation" ahead of the WTC final.

"It's a little bit different, (we've seen) a few IPL players and guys we’re familiar with from certain teams. I haven’t seen any of my fellow Mumbai Indians yet and I’m sure there will be a bit of banter and a few smiles shared. Obviously, with social distancing, everyone is keeping their distance and it's one of those unique situations," Boult was quoted as saying by PTI.

India, New Zealand announce 15-man squad for WTC final

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the historic event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the 15 member squad that will participate in the first WTC Final against New Zealand. Notably, BCCI has sent a 20-man squad to the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and five-match Test series against England. While the core of the Test team remains intact, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal are amongst the notable absentees.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha. (names in bold miss out on final 15)

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blendle, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

