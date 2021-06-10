THCC Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

THCC Hamburg will square off with PSV Hann Munden in Match 37 of the European Cricket Series on Thursday, June 10 at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel. The THCC vs PSV live streaming will commence at 12:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here is our THCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction, THCC vs PSV Dream11 team, THCC vs PSV scorecard and THCC vs PSV opener.

THCC vs PSV match preview

PSV have had a mixed campaign so far as they haven't been able to capitalize on their wins. Having played five matches, they have won two and lost three and are placed at the penultimate spot in Group B of the ECS points table. Coming on the back of a 21-run loss against Kummerfelder Sportverein, PSV will look to secure a win and get their ECS T10 campaign back on track.

On the other hand, THCC Hamburg have had a dismal tournament as their team has failed to get going. Out of the six matches THCC have played, they have managed to win just one and have lost five games. They are currently at the bottom in Group B of the ECS points table with just two points to their name. THCC will look to get back to winning ways by beating PSV.

THCC vs PSV weather report

There will be no rain during the match despite cloudy weather which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the THCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction.

THCC vs PSV pitch report

The pitch in Kiel is a new surface altogether prepared for the tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

THCC vs PSV player record

For THCC, Mithun Jakati and Angus Pickering will be the key players in the upcoming match. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the two fixtures and help them win the game. On the other hand, PSV will look up to Asad Sangari and Wahid Muhammad, to do well for the team and help them gain two crucial points. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

THCC vs PSV Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A Sangari, M Jakati (Captain)

Batsmen: A Ahmad, I Hafiz, M Yousafzai, B Ali

All-rounders: A Pickering (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: A Zadran, W Muhammad, A Jana, Z Khan-Jamali

THCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction

As per our THCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The THCC vs PSV player record and as a result, the THCC vs PSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The THCC vs PSV Dream11 team and THCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: EUROPEAN CRICKET TWITTER