THCC Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECST10 Kiel Preview

Match 21 of the ongoing ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between THCC Hamburg and SC Europa Cricket at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 5. Here is our THCC vs SCE Dream11 prediction, THCC vs SCE Dream11 team, THCC vs SCE best team and THCC vs SCE player record.

THCC vs SCE match preview

The European Cricket Series has enthralled fans with blockbuster T10 matches through its various editions. The ongoing ECS T10 Keil has also served cricket fans with high-octane matches, thus gaining immense popularity among the masses. THCC Hamburg and SC Europa Cricket are slated to lock horns in an upcoming fixture of the tournament on Saturday.

The upcoming encounter will mark the first appearance of both the participating team in the latest edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Both sides have an exciting line-up, and a tooth and nail fight between them is on the cards. A victory in their inaugural match itself could do wonders for their confidence and the teams are expected to go all guns blazing in an attempt to claim crucial winning points at this juncture.

THCC vs SCE weather report

The weather conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of T10 cricket in Kiel. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the contest.

THCC vs SCE pitch report

The European Cricket Series matches are known for their AstroTurf wickets. The strip at Kiel promises to be a balanced one that offers assistance to both bowlers as well as batters. Faster bowlers are expected to play a major role in the game, considering the heavy cloud cover. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the surface.

THCC vs SCE Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - C Jefferys

Batsmen - A Jana, A Hameed, B Atiqullah, I Hedayatullah, S Thakur

All-rounders - A Pickering, B Shinwari

Bowlers - A Khan, A Sivakumarr, D Rana

THCC vs SCE Dream11 prediction

As per our THCC vs SCE Dream11 prediction, SCE will come out on top in this contest.

Note The THCC vs SCE player record and as a result, the THCC vs SCE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The THCC vs SCE Dream11 team and THCC vs SCE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

