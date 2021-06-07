THCC Vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

Match 29 and Match 30 of the ECS T10 Keil 2021 tournament is all set to take place between the THCC Hamburg and the VFB Fallersleben on June 8. The 29th and 30th match of the ECS T10 Keil 2021 tournament is all set to take place at the Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel, where Match 29 will start at 12:30 p.m. (IST) and Match 30 will start at 2:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the THCC vs VFB Dream11 prediction including the player record and the THCC vs VFB Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The THCC Hamburg and the VFB Fallersleben will be facing each other for the first during the 2021 season of the tournament. The THCC vs VFB opener will feature 2 back-to-back matches on Tuesday, June 8. The THCC Hamburg have lost their last 4 matches and are currently sitting at the bottom of the Group B points table. Similarly, the VFB Fallersleben also had a rough start to the tournament after losing their 2 opening matches.

THCC vs VFB player record

From the THCC Hamburg team, Angus Pickering will be a favourite pick due to his ability to take wickets and score runs when needed. He scored 49 runs in the last while taking 2 wickets. Abhi Jha can also be considered due to his batting prowess at the top order.

From the VFB Fallsersleben team, Vedant Shetye will be a considerable pick due to his ability to bat and score runs at the top order. He scored 41 runs in the first match against the Kummerfelder Sportverein. Yogesh Pai can also be considered due to his bowling display which saw him take 3 wickets in the last 2 matches.

Probable Playing XI for THCC vs VFB Dream11 team

THCC Hamburg: Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana (c), Angus Pickering, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur

VFB Fallsersleben: Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye, Sandeep Vasisth, Jatinder Singh, Kumar Muthyala, Rohit Koul (wk), Yogesh Pai, Mahesh Badhe, Shivaray Jan (c), Ali Akram, Ram Bhumireddy

Captain and Vice-captain for THCC vs VFB best team

Captain – A. Pickering

Vice-captain – V. Shetye

The favourable THCC vs VFB Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – V. Shetye (VC)

Batsmen – A. Jha, A. Jana, B. Ali, S. Vasisth

All-rounders – A. Pickering (C), Y. Sajikumar Pai

Bowlers – M. Anderson, R. Phadke, J. Singh, M. Badhe

In the THCC vs VFB scorecard, the VFB team is expected to perform well in the two upcoming fixtures. The THCC vs VFB opener can see the VFB team gain at least 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Image Source: FanCode

Note: The THCC vs VFB dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The THCC vs VFB dream11 team and the player prediction do not guarantee positive results and should be considered a means to get informed and entertained.