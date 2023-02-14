'The Energy Was Electrifying': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah On Women's Premier League Auction

The first ever auction for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League was held on Monday, 13th February at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The inaugural auction was a great success as a lot of tussle was seen among the franchises to buy the players. Smriti Mandhana proved to be the most expensive player in the WPL auction.

The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah expressed his happiness over the enthusiasm and teams in the auction. Shah said that the enthusiasm of teams and players was exhilarating in the auction.

Shah also added that the WPL auction was a big step towards the development of a sustaining paradigm for the cricketing fraternity.

"The first-ever auction for WPL took place successfully today. The energy and enthusiasm from the players and the teams were electrifying. This marks another significant step in the journey of the WPL that promises to empower the cricketing fraternity with its independent & self-sustaining model", Shah tweeted.

"With today's auction, the foundation of the teams have been built and they all will play with the unifying spirit to give our women cricketers a platform to shine", Shah said.

Talking about when the first season of the Women's Premier League will begin, it will start from 4th March and will go on till 26th March. Mumbai will host the first season of the WPL as the matches will be played at DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium.

Talking about the key highlights of the auction, Smriti Mandhana stole the show at the auction table and she became the most expensive player at the auction table. Mandhana was bought for INR 3.40 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and she would certainly prove to be one of the key players for the franchise.

Apart from Mandhana, Natalie Sciver and Ashleigh Gardner were amongst the foreign players who attracted the buyers and they proved out to be the most expensive foreign players. Both the players were bought for a whooping price of INR 3.20 crore.

Players like Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Allysa Healy, Shafali Varma, Deandra Dottin and Renuka Singh attracted the buyers.