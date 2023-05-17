'The Evidence Is CLEAR': Kevin Pietersen Takes A Subtle Dig At MS Dhoni Over Old Video

One of the most memorable moments showcasing MS Dhoni's quick wit and sense of humor occurred during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Dhoni, playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG), playfully mocked English cricketer Kevin Pietersen by referring to him as his first Test wicket. This incident led to playful taunting from fans toward Pietersen. However, Pietersen recently spoke out to debunk these claims and expressed his disappointment regarding the matter.

The incident in question took place during a Test match between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2011. Due to an injury to Zaheer Khan, Dhoni had to fill in as the bowler, while Rahul Dravid took over wicketkeeping duties. Dhoni's bowling troubled Pietersen, and he was eventually given out LBW (leg before wicket) after a strong appeal from the Indian team. However, the umpire disagreed, and the decision was given in Pietersen's favor.

In the same over, there was also an appeal for a caught-behind dismissal of Pietersen, but he successfully reviewed the decision using the Decision Review System (DRS) and was saved.

Pietersen shares conclusive evidence to prove he was not Dhoni's first Test wicket

Kevin Pietersen, in a recent social media post, dismissed the claims surrounding Dhoni's first Test wicket and clarified the issue. Frustrated by continuous trolling and mockery, he took to Twitter to address the matter. Pietersen stated that he was actively searching for the video clip from the Test match at Lord's to put an end to the claims that he was Dhoni's maiden Test wicket. He emphatically stated that he was not Dhoni's first Test wicket.

The evidence is CLEAR! I was NOT Dhoni’s first Test wicket.

Nice ball though, MS! 😂😂😂



Thanks for sending this through, @SkyCricket 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XFxJOZG4me — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 16, 2023

Pietersen also shared another video, where he could be seen dismissing Dhoni in a Test match. The dismissal is from a Test match between India and England in 2007. Pietersen removed Dhoni for 92 and denied him the opportunity to score his maiden overseas Test century.

MS Dhoni c Cook b Pietersen pic.twitter.com/UdtXJH37xM — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 17, 2023

Image: IPL