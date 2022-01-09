'The Faster He Learns, The Better': Gautam Gambhir Points Out Flaw In KL Rahul's Captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir claimed he missed Virat Kohli as captain in the second Test against South Africa. Virat Kohli was forced out of the Johannesburg Test at the last minute owing to an upper back spasm, therefore KL Rahul captained the Indians. While speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir stated that KL Rahul still has a lot to learn about captaining a Test team. Gambhir stated that he missed Kohli as captain because things could have been simpler and India could have won the match had he been out in the middle.

Rahul will ultimately learn to captain a Test team, according to the 2011 World Cup winner, "but the faster he learns the better it is." Gambhir also said that captaining a white-ball side is very different from captaining a Test team because the latter requires better strategical thinking in terms of field placements. As per Gambhir, Rahul made a mistake by placing a fielder at the deep point to defend runs when he should have kept the gap empty in order to lure the batter into scoring towards the cover, which might have resulted in him giving a catch to one of the players at slip cordon.

"Kohli the captain was missed because had he been out there in the middle, things could have turned simpler as it always does for experienced players who have been around for so long," Gambhir said while commentating on Star Sports. Talking about Rahul's captaincy, Gambhir said, "The more time he spends, the better he will learn, but the faster he learns the better it is. This is not like ODI or T20I captaincy, which is far easier because you don't have to focus much on field placements. In Test cricket you need to buy the wickets, sometimes even gamble with your choices".

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

India lost the second match in Johannesburg by 7 wickets after the side failed to defend a target of 240 runs in the final innings of a Test match for the first time in several years. Batting first, India posted a total of 202 runs on the back of a fifty-run score by KL Rahul and 46 by Ravichandran Ashwin. In reply, South Africa finished at 229 in their first innings. India then scored 266 more runs to put a target of 240 runs on the board.

The Proteas chased down the target on a rain-hit fourth day as Dean Elgar remained unbeaten at 96 to help his side create history at the Wanderers. India had never lost a Test match at the venue before, which changed in the second Test match of the ongoing series after the home side registered a 7-wicket win.

Image: AP/PTI