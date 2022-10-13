Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed his feelings about the 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny being linked with the presidential role at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), during an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday. Shastri and Binny are known to be close friends and colleagues for more than the past 40 years. Earlier on Tuesday, Binny filed his nomination for the BCCI president and is now set to be elected unopposed as he was the only individual to file a nomination.

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts about Binny, Shastri revealed his delight to see a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, leading the richest cricket board in the world. “There is continuity here because he was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and now, he moves on to become the president of the BCCI. I am extremely happy because it’s a World Cup winner who is the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI,” Shastri said.

The former India coach welcomed the Supreme Court of India’s latest verdict allowing the BCCI constitution to be amended and cited it as an opportunity for the board to come back on track. As per the verdict, the mandatory cooling-off period required for officials to serve between two consecutive terms was relaxed. However, despite his keenness, former President Ganguly didn’t get a second term as the head of the board.

'I don’t think anyone had a second term as president': Ravi Shastri on Sourav Ganguly

Known for his hot and cold relationship with Ganguly, Shastri said, “As I read in the media, I don’t think anyone had a second term as president. So, the way things stand, it gives an opportunity for another cricketer”. The 60-year-old went on to add that nothing is permanent in life and people should move on from things after a certain period of time.

Speaking about Binny’s resume as the head of the board, Shastri added that he believes the 67-year-old former cricketer ticks all the boxes. “His credentials are unquestionable, you look at his integrity, his character… and like I mentioned, he is a World Cup winner. He’s got all the boxes ticked to become the president of the BCCI,” Shastri said.

Focusing on the important area Binny needs to focus on, Shastri added that the board should look to keep the interest of cricketers as the no. 1 priority. The former India coach pointed out that the board should focus on domestic and women’s cricket, alongside tier A cricket. “The most important thing is that the facilities at the ground should be uplifted big time. It should be insisted upon,” Shastri said.