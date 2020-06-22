Must Watch: Former WWE Icon The Great Khali Loses His Composure In This Funny Viral Video

It has been a long time since the former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar 'The Great Khali' parted ways with the company but it seems that his in-ring aggression is still alive which was seen during a Tik Tok video that was shot inside an electronic store where Khali who has taken down top megastars including the likes of the Undertaker, John Cena, Batista, etc. left a person ( a staff i.e. a salesman of that store) shell-shocked.

When Khali got angry

It so happened that the former world champion can be asking the salesman to either get his defective laptop changed or refund his money and when the salesman denies doing either of these things, he throws the laptop in anger and walks away. The video ends with the laptop lying shattered on the ground.



The Great Khali's illustrious pro wrestling career

The Great Khali made his debut during an edition of Smackdown in April 2006 i.e. the first episode after the historic Wrestlemania 22. He had interfered in the match between The Undertaker and Mark Henry where he had obliterated the 'Dead Man' as all the viewers and the fans present in the arena were left shell-shocked. In his illustrious career that lasted for almost a decade from 2006 to 2014, he has only one world championship i.e. the World Heavyweight Championship in July 2007 when Edge had to relinquish the title due to an injury. This made him the first-ever Indian World Champion in the history of WWE. However, he had to relinquish the title two months later when he lost to Batista at Armaggedon 2007 in a Triple Threat match that also involved Rey Mysterio.

READ: Mumbai Indians Pay A Special Tribute To The Undertaker As The WWE Superstar Retires