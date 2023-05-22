'The Guy Who Will Score 10,000 IPL Runs': T20 World Cup-winner Makes Huge Prediction

Shubman Gill hogged all the limelight with his magnificent century for Gujarat Titans in their final regular season match as he crashed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dreams of qualifying for the IPL playoffs. It was his second IPL century on a trot as he became the second player to register successive centuries in this season. The player is now being called Virat Kohli’s successor in the Indian team, as he has been churning out consistent performances on a regular basis.

Irfan Pathan predicts who will score 10000 runs in IPL

Irfan Pathan has been commentating on the IPL 2023, and the former Indian pacer is pretty mesmerized by Gill’s talent. He took to Twitter to make a massive claim as he felt the player could reach the 1000 runs mark. Virat breached the 7000 run mark this season, but Gill is much behind in the pecking order as he is nearing 3000 runs in the IPL.

Tagging Shubman Gill, Pathan tweeted, The guy who will score 10,000 IPL runs. Back to back for elegant @ShubmanGill

The guy who will score 10,000 IPL runs. Back to back 💯 for elegant @ShubmanGill 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2023

Gill claimed after the match that Gujarat's bowling lineup would be suitable for the Chepauk pitch.

Read More: King or Prince? Detailed analysis of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's numbers in IPL 2023

"It's all about getting a start and converting it into a big one. Thankfully it's working out for me in the business end. You have to keep applying yourself, that's important. The new ball was holding on a bit. The ball was getting wet with the dew.

I thought Vijay Shankar was trying to go too hard. Once he found the momentum, he hit it a long way. I know my game... for any player it's important to know who you are. I think we have a great bowling attack for that [Chennai] wicket."

Gujarat will face the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk Stadium on 23rd May.

Read More: Shubman Gill posts shirtless 'thirst trap' photo, sends Twitter into meltdown

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.