Image: @ICC/Twitter
Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket on Friday. The 39-year-old took to his official social media handles to make the announcement. Sharma is most-remembered for his exploits with the ball for India at the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.
At the ICC World T20 2007, Indian captain MS Dhoni handed Joginder the responsibility to bowl the last over of India vs Pakistan final. The right-arm medium pacer held his cool in the pressure situation and helped India to win the match by five runs. He returned with a total of four wickets in four World Cup matches for the Men In Blue.
Joginder made a total of eight international appearances for India after starting his international career in 2004. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old shared a long retirement letter on social media, announcing his decision. Here’s a look at Joginder Sharma’s retirement letter.
"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.
I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government. To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff. It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality.
To all cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career.
They have been my backbones and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today. I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.
I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours. Thank you for all the memories, Love to All-More to Life, Joginder Sharma".