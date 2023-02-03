Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket on Friday. The 39-year-old took to his official social media handles to make the announcement. Sharma is most-remembered for his exploits with the ball for India at the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

At the ICC World T20 2007, Indian captain MS Dhoni handed Joginder the responsibility to bowl the last over of India vs Pakistan final. The right-arm medium pacer held his cool in the pressure situation and helped India to win the match by five runs. He returned with a total of four wickets in four World Cup matches for the Men In Blue.

Joginder Sharma's retirement letter

Joginder made a total of eight international appearances for India after starting his international career in 2004. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old shared a long retirement letter on social media, announcing his decision. Here’s a look at Joginder Sharma’s retirement letter.