The Hundred 2021 Likely To See THIS Indian Women's Star Get Paid The Maximum

There is a significant buzz ahead of the inaugural edition of The Hundred 2021 as the competition is all set to introduce a new cricketing format. Moreover, a number of prominent players are set to feature in both men's and women's competitions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly given No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Indian women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues. However, there is a possibility that Shafali Verma also could be roped in by a franchise for the tournament.

17-year-old Shafali Varma set to take part in The Hundred 2021?

Top India women's team players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues will be seen playing in the first season of The Hundred later this year after being given NOCs by the Indian cricket board. Moreover, as per ESPNcricinfo, India's young batting sensation Shafali Varma could also be in line for a contract for the inaugural season of the franchise-based cricketing competition.

While Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will ply their trade for Manchester Originals, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers and London Spirit, Shafail Varma is also being considered by at least one franchise. Considering her exploits in white-ball cricket, franchises are bound to rope in as a replacement given that an international player is unavailable.

It is worth mentioning that Shafali Verma is the Number 1 ranked batter in the ICC T20I ranking in women's cricket. The talented youngster has already played a number of match-winning knocks for India, and she has received appreciation from all corners for her lion-hearted approach. The dynamic batter has the ability to take the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. Franchises will be eying to sign Verma for the tournament and she could fetch a lucrative contract for the first-ever season of The Hundred. While the contract details of the other four players are unknown as of now, Varma could fetch a higher bid than her counterparts.

While right-handed batter Veda Krishnamurthy could also have been on the radar of The Hundred franchises, it is unlikely that the 28-year-old old would take part in the competition. The cricketer recently lost both her mother and sister due to the Covid-19 infection. In her T20I career, Veda Krishnamurthy has played 76 matches while scoring 837 runs with an average of 18.6. She was also an integral part of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 which saw the Indian team reach the final against England.

The Hundred, which was originally scheduled to take place last year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it has been decided that the league will be staged in September. The format will see each side bowl a hundred balls in an innings, which received approval from ECB members in 2017. The first season of the tournament is slated to commence on July 21.

This summer, every ball counts. Be part of the action, be part of The Hundred. pic.twitter.com/DGc9Kd4gln — The Hundred (@thehundred) April 21, 2021

The Hundred squads for women's competition

Trent Rockets: Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham.

Southern Brave: Stafanie Taylor, Amelia Kerr, Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Sonia Odedra, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Smriti Mandhana.

Manchester Originals: Kate Cross, Lizelle Lee, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon Du Preez, Sophie Eccelstone, Alex Hartley, Alice Dyson, Emma Lamb, Cordelia Griffith, Danielle Collins, Georgie Boyce, Hannah Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Natalie Brown.

London Spirit: Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Tammy Beaumont, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Hannah Jones, Sophie Munro, Susie Rowe.

Northern Superchargers: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alyssa Healy, Nicola Carey, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Welsh Fire: Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Taylor, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Amy Gordon, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Bryony Smith, Natasha Wraith.

Oval Invincibles: Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Rachael Haynes, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Megan Belt, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Rhianna Southby.

Birmingham Phoenix: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Amy Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Evelyn Jones, Marie Kelly, Abtaha Maqsood.

Image source: Radha Yadav / Smriti Mandhana / Jemimah Rodrigues / Instagram

