The Hundred 2022: Check Full Squad Of All 8 Men's & Women's Teams; Warner & Azam Unsold

Ever since its inception, The Hundred tournament was touted as a one-of-a-kind format wherein contending squads will get to play only 100 balls and score as many runs as they can from it. The tournament made its debut last year and is all set to return with a second season soon. On Tuesday, April 6, The Hundred 2022 draft was being held which threw quite a few surprises. One of the key developments from The Hundred 2022 draft was T20 World Cup winner David Warner and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam going unsold owing to their availability issues during the course of the tournament. Let's take a look at The Hundred 2022 squads following the conclusion of The Hundred 2022 draft.

A look at The Hundred 2022 squads

London Spirit

Men's squad: Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Riley Meredith, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Chris Wood, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ravi Bopara, Adam Rossington, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood.

Women's squad: Heather Knight, Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Freya Davies, Sophie Luff, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan

Welsh Fire

Men's squad: Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Ollie Pope, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell

Women's squad: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Katie George, Hayley Matthews, Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey

Manchester Originals

Men's squad: Colin Ackermann, Jos Buttler, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Tom Lammonby, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Daniel Worrall, Sean Abbott.

Women's squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Lizelle Lee, Kate Cross, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Amy Satterthwaite, Ellie Threlkeld, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Ami Campbell, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Laura Jackson, Grace Potts

Northern Superchargers

Men's squad: Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, John Simpson, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright.

Women's squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Lucy Higham

Oval Invincibles

Men's squad: Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Sunil Narine, Matt Milnes, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Jack Leaning.

Women's squad: Dané van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Natasha Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gregory, Grace Gibbs, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathili, Emma Jones

Trent Rockets

Men's squad: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Luke Fletcher, Ian Cockbain, Matt Carter, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Joe Root, Luke Wood.

Women's squad: Nat Sciver, Meg Lanning, Katherine Brunt, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Alana King, Abbey Freeborn, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis

Birmingham Phoenix

Men's squad: Tom Abell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Henry Brookes, Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, Adam Milne, Will Smeed, Chris Woakes, Matthew Wade, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson, Matthew Fisher, Graeme van Buuren

Women's squad: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Abtaha Maqsood, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis

Southern Brave

Men's squad: Quinton de Kock, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Weatherley, Dan Moriarty, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Ross Whiteley.

Women's squad: Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Jo Gardner, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan