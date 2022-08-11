The Hundred 2022: Full List Of Indian Cricketers Who Will Play In Women's Hundred

Following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which marked the debut of WT20I as an event, the top female T20 stars around the globe will now feature in The Hundred Women's Competition 2022. While the Men’s Hundred tournament got underway on August 3, the women’s version of the tournament will kick off on August 11 at The Oval. Meanwhile, the Women’s Hundred tournament will also feature some of the top women cricketers from India.

While a total of five players played in the previous edition, the second edition will see only three Indian players playing for different franchises in the tournament. Having said that, here’s a look at the Indian cricketers who will play in the Women’s Hundred 2022.

Smriti Mandhana - Southern Brave

The left-handed batter will continue to play for the Southern Brave, a team that she played for last year too. She is likely to open the innings with England’s Danni Wyatt. It is pertinent to mention that she is heading into the tournament on the back of a massive feat of winning the silver medal at the CWG 2022 where she also finished as the 3rd highest-run scorer with a couple of half-centuries. Mandhana scored 159 runs in 5 games at the CWG 2022 with an average of 39.75.

Jemimah Rodrigues - Northern Superchargers

Similar to Smriti, Jemimah Rodrigues will also represent Northern Superchargers for the second consecutive season. She was the highest run-scorer for the team last year and the 2nd highest run scorer of the tournament, overall. She also heads into the Women’s Hundred on the back of an impressive run of form at the Commonwealth Games. She was India’s second-highest run-scorer in CWG 2022 with 146 runs to her tally after playing five games. The most impressive part about her performance was an average of 73.00.

Deepti Sharma - Birmingham Phoenix

Indian allrounder Deepti Sharma will also play her second season in the Women’s Hundred Competition. While she represented London Spirit last season, Deepti was drafted in by Birmingham Phoenix for the upcoming season. Deepti notched up four wickets in five CWG games. Meanwhile, a total of 16 international players were roped in by the teams last year.