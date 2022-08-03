The Hundred 2022: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Live Telecast & Live Streaming Details

England's franchise cricket tournament, The Hundred is slated to begin on August 3 with a match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire. The competition is scheduled to be played until September 3 across multiple locations in the United Kingdom. A total of eight teams will take part in the second edition of the 100-ball tournament. Southern Brave are the defending champions in the men's category, while Oval Invincibles are the current women's champions.

The Hundred 2022: Live telecast & streaming details

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will carry the live broadcast of The Hundred. However, the live streaming of the tournament can be accessed on the FanCode app and website in the country.

The Hundred 2022: Full schedule

1st Match - Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - The Rose Bowl, Southampton - August 3 - 11:30 PM

2nd Match - Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - Kennington Oval, London - August 4 - 11:00 PM

3rd Match - Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - August 5 - 11:00 PM

4th Match - Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - August 6 - 7:00 PM

5th Match - Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - August 7 - 6:30 PM

6th Match - London Spirit vs Manchester Originals - Lord’s, London - August 8 - 11:00 PM

7th Match - Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets - Headingley, Leeds - August 9 - 11:00 PM

8th Match - Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave - Edgbaston, Birmingham - August 10 - 11:00 PM

9th Match - Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers - Kennington Oval, London - August 11 - 7:30 PM

10th Match - Southern Brave vs London Spirit - The Rose Bowl, Southampton - August 12 - 11:00 PM

11th Match - Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - August 13 - 7:00 PM

12th Match - Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - August 13 - 10:30 PM

13th Match - Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit - Headingley, Leeds - August 14 - 7:00 PM

14th Match - Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave - Kennington Oval, London - August 14 - 10:30 PM

15th Match - Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets - Edgbaston, Birmingham - August 15 - 11:00 PM

16th Match - Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - August 16 - 11:00 PM

17th Match - Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - August 17 - 11:30 PM

18th Match - Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals - The Rose Bowl, Southampton - August 18 - 11:30 PM

19th Match - Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers - Edgbaston, Birmingham - August 19 - 11:30 PM

20th Match - Trent Rockets vs London Spirit - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - August 20 - 11:30 PM

21st Match - Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - Headingley, Leeds - August 21 - 11:30 PM

22nd Match - Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - August 23 - 11:00 PM

23rd Match - Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix - Kennington Oval, London - August 24 - 11:00 PM

24th Match - London Spirit vs Welsh Fire - Lord’s, London - August 25 - 11:00 PM

25th Match - Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets - The Rose Bowl, Southampton - August 26 - 11:30 PM

26th Match - Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - August 27 - 11:30 PM

27th Match - London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles - Lord’s, London - August 28 - 11:30 PM

28th Match - Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals - Edgbaston, Birmingham - August 29 - 11:30 PM

29th Match - Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - August 30 - 11:30 PM

30th Match - London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix - Lord’s, London - August 31 - 7:30 PM

31st Match - Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave - Headingley, Leeds - August 31 - 11:00 PM

32nd Match - Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 1 - 11:00 PM

33rd March - TBC vs TBC, Eliminator - The Rose Bowl, Southampton - September 2 - 11:00 PM

34th Match - TBC vs TBC, Final - Lord’s, London - September 3 - 11:00 PM

The Hundred 2022: Full squads

Birmingham Phoenix

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell (Josh Inglis to replace when Maxwell departs for international duty), Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter

Northern Superchargers

Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper, Ben Raine, David Wiese

Oval Invincibles

Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain, Jack Haynes

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock (James Fuller to replace when de Kock on international duty), Marcus Stoinis (Paul Stirling will replace when Stoinis is away on international duty), Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan

Trent Rockets

Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan (Tabraiz Shamsi will replace when Rashid is away on international duty), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw

Image: ecb.co.uk