The Hundred: Have A Look At The Full Schedule For The Inaugural Season

Cricket News

ECB is getting ready to finally execute another innovation in cricket with its new 100-ball format. Here are the dates and fixtures for the first season.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Hundred

The England and Wales Cricket Board recently announced their new tournament - 'The Hundred'. It aims at innovation in cricket with the introduction of some fundamental changes. The 100-ball per side tournament will have overs that last ten balls. That's not all, it will have more changes in the manner the game is played.  Have a look at the teams, their captains and the full schedule for the first season in 2020.

The Hundred: Teams and their main English players

  • Birmingham Phoenix - Chris Woakes
  • London Spirit - Rory Burns
  • Manchester Originals - Jos Buttler
  • Northern Superchargers - Ben Stokes
  • Oval Invincibles - Sam Curran
  • Southern Brave - Jofra Archer
  • Trent Rockets - Joe Root
  • Welsh Fire - Jonny Bairstow

The Hundred: Fixtures for the 2020 Season

  1. July 17 - Oval Invincibles vs. Welsh Fire
  2. July 18 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. London Spirit
  3. July 18 - Manchester Originals vs. Northern Superchargers
  4. July 19 - Welsh Fire vs. Southern Brave
  5. July 19 - Trent Rockets vs. Birmingham Phoenix
  6. July 20 - Northern Superchargers vs. Oval Invincibles
  7. July 21 - London Spirit vs. Trent Rockets
  8. July 22 - Southern Brave vs. Manchester Originals
  9. July 23 - London Spirit vs. Northern Superchargers
  10. July 24 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Southern Brave
  11. July 25 - Oval Invincibles vs. Manchester Originals
  12. July 25 - Trent Rockets vs. Welsh Fire
  13. July 26 - Southern Brave vs. Oval Invincibles
  14. July 26 - Northern Superchargers vs. Birmingham Phoenix
  15. July 27 - Manchester Originals vs. Trent Rockets
  16. July 28 - Welsh Fire vs. Birmingham Phoenix
  17. July 29 - Oval Invincibles vs. London Spirit
  18. July 30 - Northern Superchargers vs. Southern Brave
  19. July 31 - Manchester Originals vs. London Spirit
  20. August 1 - Welsh Fire vs. Northern Superchargers
  21. August 2 - Trent Rockets vs. Oval Invincibles
  22. August 3 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Manchester Originals
  23. August 4 - Southern Brave vs. Trent Rockets
  24. August 5 - Northern Superchargers vs. Manchester Originals
  25. August 6 - London Spirit vs. Oval Invincibles
  26. August 7 - Southern Brave vs. Welsh Fire
  27. August 8 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets
  28. August 9 - Welsh Fire vs. London Spirit
  29. August 10 - Trent Rockets vs. Northern Superchargers
  30. August 11 - Oval Invincibles vs. Birmingham Phoenix
  31. August 12 - London Spirit vs. Southern Brave
  32. August 13 - Manchester Originals vs. Welsh Fire
  33. August 15 - TBC vs. TBC

