The Hundred: Have A Look At The Full Schedule For The Inaugural Season

The England and Wales Cricket Board recently announced their new tournament - 'The Hundred'. It aims at innovation in cricket with the introduction of some fundamental changes. The 100-ball per side tournament will have overs that last ten balls. That's not all, it will have more changes in the manner the game is played. Have a look at the teams, their captains and the full schedule for the first season in 2020.

ALSO READ | 'The Hundred' can cause a revolution like T20, feels Yuvraj Singh

The Hundred: Teams and their main English players

Eight new marquee players announced for #TheHundredhttps://t.co/zbipYNC4JH pic.twitter.com/iURGIMRBEB — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) November 19, 2019

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch to lead Northern Superchargers in The Hundred next year

Birmingham Phoenix - Chris Woakes

London Spirit - Rory Burns

Manchester Originals - Jos Buttler

Northern Superchargers - Ben Stokes

Oval Invincibles - Sam Curran

Southern Brave - Jofra Archer

Trent Rockets - Joe Root

Welsh Fire - Jonny Bairstow

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes backs 'The Hundred' to improve depth in English cricket

The Hundred: Fixtures for the 2020 Season

July 17 - Oval Invincibles vs. Welsh Fire July 18 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. London Spirit July 18 - Manchester Originals vs. Northern Superchargers July 19 - Welsh Fire vs. Southern Brave July 19 - Trent Rockets vs. Birmingham Phoenix July 20 - Northern Superchargers vs. Oval Invincibles July 21 - London Spirit vs. Trent Rockets July 22 - Southern Brave vs. Manchester Originals July 23 - London Spirit vs. Northern Superchargers July 24 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Southern Brave July 25 - Oval Invincibles vs. Manchester Originals July 25 - Trent Rockets vs. Welsh Fire July 26 - Southern Brave vs. Oval Invincibles July 26 - Northern Superchargers vs. Birmingham Phoenix July 27 - Manchester Originals vs. Trent Rockets July 28 - Welsh Fire vs. Birmingham Phoenix July 29 - Oval Invincibles vs. London Spirit July 30 - Northern Superchargers vs. Southern Brave July 31 - Manchester Originals vs. London Spirit August 1 - Welsh Fire vs. Northern Superchargers August 2 - Trent Rockets vs. Oval Invincibles August 3 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Manchester Originals August 4 - Southern Brave vs. Trent Rockets August 5 - Northern Superchargers vs. Manchester Originals August 6 - London Spirit vs. Oval Invincibles August 7 - Southern Brave vs. Welsh Fire August 8 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets August 9 - Welsh Fire vs. London Spirit August 10 - Trent Rockets vs. Northern Superchargers August 11 - Oval Invincibles vs. Birmingham Phoenix August 12 - London Spirit vs. Southern Brave August 13 - Manchester Originals vs. Welsh Fire August 15 - TBC vs. TBC

ALSO READ | The Hundred: A look at how the teams shape up after the draft