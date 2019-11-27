The Hundred: Have A Look At The Full Schedule For The Inaugural Season

The England and Wales Cricket Board recently announced their new tournament - 'The Hundred'. It aims at innovation in cricket with the introduction of some fundamental changes. The 100-ball per side tournament will have overs that last ten balls. That's not all, it will have more changes in the manner the game is played. Have a look at the teams, their captains and the full schedule for the first season in 2020.
The Hundred: Teams and their main English players
- Birmingham Phoenix - Chris Woakes
- London Spirit - Rory Burns
- Manchester Originals - Jos Buttler
- Northern Superchargers - Ben Stokes
- Oval Invincibles - Sam Curran
- Southern Brave - Jofra Archer
- Trent Rockets - Joe Root
- Welsh Fire - Jonny Bairstow
The Hundred: Fixtures for the 2020 Season
- July 17 - Oval Invincibles vs. Welsh Fire
- July 18 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. London Spirit
- July 18 - Manchester Originals vs. Northern Superchargers
- July 19 - Welsh Fire vs. Southern Brave
- July 19 - Trent Rockets vs. Birmingham Phoenix
- July 20 - Northern Superchargers vs. Oval Invincibles
- July 21 - London Spirit vs. Trent Rockets
- July 22 - Southern Brave vs. Manchester Originals
- July 23 - London Spirit vs. Northern Superchargers
- July 24 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Southern Brave
- July 25 - Oval Invincibles vs. Manchester Originals
- July 25 - Trent Rockets vs. Welsh Fire
- July 26 - Southern Brave vs. Oval Invincibles
- July 26 - Northern Superchargers vs. Birmingham Phoenix
- July 27 - Manchester Originals vs. Trent Rockets
- July 28 - Welsh Fire vs. Birmingham Phoenix
- July 29 - Oval Invincibles vs. London Spirit
- July 30 - Northern Superchargers vs. Southern Brave
- July 31 - Manchester Originals vs. London Spirit
- August 1 - Welsh Fire vs. Northern Superchargers
- August 2 - Trent Rockets vs. Oval Invincibles
- August 3 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Manchester Originals
- August 4 - Southern Brave vs. Trent Rockets
- August 5 - Northern Superchargers vs. Manchester Originals
- August 6 - London Spirit vs. Oval Invincibles
- August 7 - Southern Brave vs. Welsh Fire
- August 8 - Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets
- August 9 - Welsh Fire vs. London Spirit
- August 10 - Trent Rockets vs. Northern Superchargers
- August 11 - Oval Invincibles vs. Birmingham Phoenix
- August 12 - London Spirit vs. Southern Brave
- August 13 - Manchester Originals vs. Welsh Fire
- August 15 - TBC vs. TBC
