The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels 'people In India Will Kill Her', Read To Know Why

Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been impressing everyone in the inaugural season of the Hundred. She plays for the Northern Superchargers in the tournament and has been the main reason behind the team sitting comfortably in the second position at the points table.

Jemimah was recently invited to the Sky Sports commentary box on an off day. Making her debut with a mic in hand during the match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit teams, she answered many interesting questions.

When asked about who her favourite wicketkeeper is, she came up with a reply that left everyone at the commentary box in splits. She first named former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist before changing her answer to MS Dhoni with a slight giggle. “My favorite wicketkeeper is Adam Gilchrist. Excuse me MS Dhoni too. People will kill me,” she said. Interestingly, former Indian Captain MS Dhoni also took the name of Adam Gilchrist as his biggest idol and role model in wicket-keeping when he first stepped into International Cricket.

16 teams compete for the Hundred trophy

The Hundred is a professional cricket tournament in which, each team plays on 100 balls in an innings. The current season of the tournament features eight women’s teams and eight men’s teams fighting for their maiden title.

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the Indian players currently playing at the Hundred. She is one of the main reasons, Northern Superchargers currently enjoy the second position in the tournament after six matches. In the opening match for Northern Superchargers, Jemimah scored an unbeaten 92 runs in 43 balls. She is currently the top run-scorer with 241 runs at an average of 60.25 and a strike rate of 154.48. In the five innings she played, she has three half-centuries to her name.

Other prominent Indian players to feature in the Hundred are Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. Smriti Mandhana who plays for Southern Braves sits at the seventh position in the top run-scorers list with 167 runs, her highest being 78. Shafali Verma has also impressed the crowd with her highest score being a 76 not-out for the Birmingham Phoenix Women.

