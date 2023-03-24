The Hundred: Kieron Pollard And Andre Russell Go 'Unsold'; Check Full List Of The Draft

The players draft for The Hundred 2023 season was held at the Sky Cricket Headquarters on Thursday, March 23. The day saw the player draft taking for both the men’s and women’s Hundred tournaments. While a total of 64 cricketers were drafted in by the teams at the event, several big cricketers like Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Babar Azam didn’t receive any interest and couldn’t find teams.

The biggest highlight of the draft was Southern Brave selecting Tim David as their No. 1 overall, while Tom Abell and Shaheen Afridi. In the women’s Hundred draft, Sophie Devine went No 1 overall to Birmingham Phoenix, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur was drafted into Trent Rockets. Prior to the draft, the men’s teams were allowed to retain players, while the women’s teams could retain only four players.

List of Players bought by teams at The Hundred Draft

Full squads for all teams after The Hundred Draft

Welsh Fire

Men: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pope, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof Wan der Merwem, Jake Ball, Steve Eskinazi, Daniel Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw

Women: Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley

Trent Rockets

Men: Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter

Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Lizelle lee, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts

Southern Brave

Men: Jofra Archer, Leus de Plooy, Rim David, Deon Conway, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley

Women: Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp

Oval Invincibles

Men: Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Heinrich Klaasen, Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ishanullah, Danny Briggs, Natha Sowter

Women: Suzie Bates, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Dane Van Niekerk, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Paise Scholfield

Northern Superchargers

Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Michael Bracewell, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson

Women: Kate Cross, Alyssa Healy, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Linsey Smith, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Rcichards Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath

Manchester Originals

Men: Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little, Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley

Women: Laura Wolvaardtm, Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda_jade Wellington, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Emma Lamb, Katie George, Ellie Threlkeld

London Spirit

Men: Mark Wood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper

Women: Grace Harris, Heather Knight, Sarah Glenn, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Munro, Charlie Dean, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley

Women: Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Ellyse Perry, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Eve Jones, Katie Levick, Emily Arlott