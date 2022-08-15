The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis Accuses PAK Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Of Chucking After Dismissal

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis finds himself in hot water after accusing Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain of illegal bowling action during the ongoing The Hundred 2022 tournament. The incident occurred during Oval Invincibles' encounter with Southern Brave on Sunday. Oval Invicinbles, however, went on to win the match by 7 wickets.

Marcus Stoinis accuses Mohammad Hasnain of illegal bowling action

The controversial incident happened in 61st delivery of the match when Stoinis top-edged a delivery into the hands of Will Jacks at mid-off after scoring 37 runs off 27 balls. While walking back to the pavilion, Stoinis seemingly took a dig at the Pakistan cricketer, whose 'illegal' action was taken notice earlier this year during the Big Bash League (BBL). However, his gesture distinctly suggested he is alleging the 22-year-old of chucking.

Hasnain was first found to have an illegal bowling action during the BBL 2021-22 match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2. He was then suspended from bowling in international cricket after his action was found to be illegal at the ICC's recognized testing centre in Lahore. However, the Pakistan pacer remodelled his action and was cleared by the ICC to play at all levels of cricket in June this year.

The Hundred: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave match highlights

Oval Invincibles after winning the toss decided to bowl first. Southern Brave did not have the best of the start losing de Kock and Alex Davies early. However, James Vince and Marcus Stoinis tried to rebuild the innings before Vince departed for 15 runs. Stoinis top scored for the team with 37 runs from 27 balls before falling to Hasnain. Tim David’s quickfire 17-ball 22 helped the side to post a decent total of 137/6. Reece Topley was the pick of the bowlers for the Oval Invincibles with 3 for 24, while Hasnain finished his spell with 1 for 27.

Chasing 138 runs for victory, the Invincibles took just 82 balls despite losing opener Jason Roy early for a duck. Will Jacks smashed Brave bowlers all over the ground as he remained unbeaten on 108 off 48 balls which included 10 fours and eight sixes in his stunning innings. Jacks consistently found the boundaries and made a big difference at the top of the order. George Garton and James Fuller picked up a wicket each. With the victory, Oval Invincibles moved to the second position with three wins in four matches, while Southern Brave have won just one out of their four games so far.