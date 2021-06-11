Last Updated:

The Hundred Women's Competition To See Participation From 5 Indian Stars Including S Verma

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will feature in first-ever The Hundred women's competition.

Written By
Aditya Desai
The Hundred women's competition

The anticipation for the inaugural edition of The Hundred grows with each passing day, as fans look forward to watching their favourite cricket stars in a new format of the game. A number of well-known names are set to compete for various franchises in both men's and women's contests. As many as five members of the Indian women's cricket team will feature in The Hundred women's competition after having received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are the five players who have been roped in for the much-anticipated tournament. Shafali Verma, who is the Number 1 ranked batter in the ICC T20I ranking in women's cricket has been added to the Birmingham Phoenix squad as a replacement for Sophie Devine. With a fabulous strike rate of 148.3 in T20Is, the 17-year-old opener is expected to set The Hundred on fire with her swashbuckling performances. 

Moreover, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, who have prior experience of playing foreign T20 leagues will also be seen in the newly introduced 100-ball format. Kaur is a part of the Manchester Originals team, whereas stylish batter Smriti Mandhana has joined the Southern Brave side for the first edition of the tournament. All-rounder Deepti Sharma will be seen taking the field for London Spirit,  whereas Jemimah Rodrigues will be with the Northern Superchargers.

The Hundred women's competition is all set to kick off on July 21. The Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals will feature in the opening match of the season at the Oval. Furthermore, the Indian women's cricket team is currently stationed in the UK, where they will battle it out against the hosts England in a one-off Test match and six white-ball matches. Here are all the details regarding the IND-W vs ENG-W date:

IND-W vs ENG-W date 

The India women's national cricket team will lock horns with England in their Test match between June 16 and June 19. The contest will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. Moreover, after clashing in the four-day game, the two teams will feature in the ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI of the series will also be played at the County Ground, Bristol on June 27. 

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and New Road, Worcester will host the remaining two 50-over fixtures on June 30 and July 3, respectively. The T20I series will commence on July 9 at the County Ground, Northampton, Worcester. The following two games will be played on July 11 and July 15 at the County Ground, Hove and the County Ground, Chelmsford respectively.

Image source: Shafali Verma Instagram

 

 

 

First Published:
