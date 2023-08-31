The Legends League Cricket Will Take Place From November 18 To December 9

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be played in India from November 18 to December 9, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The first season of the LLC was won by India Capitals in October last year.

"The forthcoming franchise season of Legends League Cricket would certainly add to the flavour with top legends of the sport descending into India," the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers plan to take the forthcoming season of the tournament to newer venues.

Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle among others, were the renowned cricketers who featured in the first edition of LLC.

Ravi Shastri, commissioner of LLC said: "Bring it on, the world-class competitive cricket is always welcome. With more legends joining the game, much more fun is expected on the field.

"We expect to make the league one of the best experiences for the fans and cricketing fraternity in this category. The league is experiencing significant growth and positive changes, season on season."