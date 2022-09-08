Former Team India captain Virat Kohli smacked his first international hundred after more than two years on Thursday against Afghanistan in the side's last match of the Asia Cup 2022. This was his 71st overall which helped him go level with Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting.

Ponting took 668 innings to reach this landmark, while Kohli reached it in just 522 innings. Kohli's first international hundred in more than two years caused Twitter to erupt as several members of the cricketing ftaernity, including AB de Villiers and Suresh Raina, reacted on the social media website.

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it🔥 Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

Nothing can buy this respect.. this is what a cricker plays for. A brilliant hundred @imVkohli. We Hope we don’t have to wait so long for your 72nd century. #IndvsAFG pic.twitter.com/p65KDdOtKo — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022

Century after 1021 days! His first in T20Is. What a day for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket! More centuries to come. @imVkohli #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/WZWglIZVbu — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 8, 2022

Take a bow @imVkohli form is temporary class is permanent! Fabulous knock 👏 keep shining — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) September 8, 2022

You can delay class all you want to, don't even think of denying it.

That ton? Worth it's weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ. @imVkohli — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 8, 2022

Champions always back with a bang.Congrats to @imVkohli the all time 🐐 in my https://t.co/3hRRxghUWr thing was missing and he did it in style. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9UouvXmmEx — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 8, 2022

The long wait for a Virat Kohli century, 989 days to be precise, ended on Thursday when he struck a high-quality 122 to take India to 212 for two against Afghanistan and lighten up the dead rubber of the Asia Cup. His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of international hundreds. He is now only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar on the all-time list.

With Rohit Sharma being rested for India's final game of the tournament, stand-in skipper K L Rahul (62 off 41) and Kohli shared an entertaining 119-run partnership off 76 balls for the opening wicket. Kohli started toying with the field and bowlers towards the end of the innings, enough indication that he was back to his best. Meanwhile, the knock from Rahul was his most confident one ever since he came back from injury.

With India at 87 for no loss in 10 overs and Kohli on song, India looked set for a massive total. It was raining boundaries in the last five overs as Kohli reached the elusive three-figure mark with a crisp pull shot off pacer Fareed Ahmed. He took his helmet off and smiled before kissing his necklace as part of his celebration. He ended the innings in style by smashing two sixes and a four off Fazalhaq Farooqi to push India past 200.

