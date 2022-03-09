'The Mankad Requires Zero Skill': Stuart Broad Calls Out New 'unfair' MCC Rule For Cricket

After the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday announced a fresh set of laws for 2022, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad censured one of the new rules.

One of the significant changes made in the sport was in the infamous Mankad rule, a law, that has gathered differing opinions amongst the most established cricketers. Broad took to social media to point out that this rule, which requires zero skill, has often been legal, but it is debatable whether it is unfair.

Stuart Broad criticizes MCC's Mankad rule changes

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Stuart Broad questioned the MCC rules changes. The 35-year old attempted to inquire whether the Mankad rule had always been a legitimate dismissal.' He went on to state that it is subjective whether the controversial rule is unfair as various cricketers may have differing opinions. However, he made his stance clear, referring to it as unfair. He explained that dismissing a batter is about skill and that Mankading requires none.

So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal.



Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective?



I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill. https://t.co/TuVLuHNDLn — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 9, 2022

MCC rules: What is mankading?

Mankading has been one of the most controversial dismissals in cricket. It involves running out the non-striker when he oversteps the crease when a bowler is about to bowl his delivery. As per the MCC rules changes, mankading will no longer be considered 'unfair play' and has now been moved to the 'run out' section instead.

However, mankading was not the only law changed or modified, as the MCC also made two other notable changes. The 'no saliva' rule, which was introduced during the COVID pandemic, will now be applicable in all ICC-approved matches. The MCC noted that using saliva to shine the ball will be treated as any other unfair method of changing the condition of the ball.

Another cricket rule that has been changed involves a new batter taking the strike for the next delivery when a catch has been taken, irrespective of whether the two batters crossed or not. The law, which was first introduced in The Hundred tournament last year, has been amended to provide bowlers with the advantage of taking a wicket. This is the first time since 2017 that significant changes have been made to the laws of cricket. These changes will come into effect from October 1.