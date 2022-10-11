1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is the favourite to be named as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when the Board will hold its AGM on October 18. Binny will replace former Sourav Ganguly, who was elected as the president of the BCCI back in October 2019. As per the report, Ganguly was keen to continue as BCCI President but was not given a second term.

Roger Binny is a strong-headed man: Kirti Azad

The 67-year-old had previously been part of BCCI as a member of the selection committee. Binny's 1983 World Cup teammate Kirti Azad was really happy about the news of his former colleague being the leading candidate for the top job. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV he said, "I am very happy for Roger, he was our colleague in the victorious 1983 World Cup team. He is the right choice, he is quite calm and knows his job. He has been with Asian Cricket Council. He is been in various jobs as a national selector for the Indian team so he is coming into the side I am personally very happy because he is a colleague."

Though Binny's selection comes as a surprise, Azad feels that it is due to his intention towards the betterment of cricket and cricketers which worked in his favour. He said, "He is a very soft-spoken but strong-headed man and he thinks very seriously. He is always looking forward towards the betterment of cricket and cricketers and so that is the main reason I feel he is being made the president of BCCI."

When asked about why the decision was taken to replace Ganguly with Binny Azad explained, "Sourav was a strong-headed man and openly air his views from what I know inside the BCCI and that is what people didn't like. He was also offered the chance to become commissioner of IPL but he wanted no less than the chairman of ICC or stay on as the president of BCCI and hence they could not adjust in and had to move him out."

Everything you need to know about Roger Binny

Roger Binny was the first Anglo-Indian of Scottish origin to play cricket for India. The all-rounder had an impressive 1983 Cricket World Cup, where he was the highest wicket-taker. He took 18 wickets in 8 matches. Binny was instrumental in India’s victory at the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia in which he took 17 wickets. Overall, Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India picking up 47 and 77 wickets respectively.