'The Team Is Inspired By The Indian Army To Perform Well,' Says Skipper Virat Kohli As Indian Squad Departs For World Cup 2019

The Virat Kohli-led Team India will be eyeing their third World Cup in England & Wales. Before the Indian Team's departure to England, both the skipper as well as the coach Ravi Shastri were seen addressing the media during their pre-departure press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

During the press conference, Kohli talked about how the team was motivated by the Indian Army and how the services of the soldiers encouraged the 'Men In Blue'. The top-ranked ODI batsman added that there cannot be a bigger motivation than the Indian Army as the role they play for the country is beyond comparison. The Indian captain further added that if they go in with the motivation of doing something for the Army then a different level of passion will come out of them. At the same time, he also said that every individual has a different motivation while playing in the World Cup.

“You get motivation from a lot of sources, the point mentioned here is a very big one. I don’t think there can be a bigger motivation than that. When you talk about the Indian Army, the role that they play for the country, there is no comparison with that," he said during the briefing.

Kohli also said that this is going to be the most challenging World Cup.

"Personally I feel this is the most challenging World Cup of all the three that I have been a part of. Looking at the strengths of all the sides as well, if you look at Afghanistan from 2015 to now, they are a completely different side and any team can upset any team on their day. That's one thing that we have in mind. As I said the focus will be to play the best cricket that we can play and if we live up to our skills and the standards that we have set for ourselves then you know we will probably be on the right side of the results more often."

He also mentioned that there was absolutely no room for complacency.

"You don't have any room for complacency that's why it is the World Cup. That's why it is the most important tournament in the world and we expect that kind of pressure from the first second of stepping onto the field. We are not even gonna let ourselves think that may be from the first week onwards we will get into it. No, you have to arrive on the day match ready, absolutely 100% match intensity, start from there and start building from there."

India will be playing two warm-up games. One against New Zealand on May 25 and the other one will be against Bangladesh on May 28.

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in England and Wales from May 30-July 14. The host England and South Africa will play in the World Cup curtain-raiser on May 30 at The Oval. Team India kicks off its campaign against South Africa on June 5.

