The 'unluckiest' Indian Skipper? Kohli Sparks Meme Fest Post Another Toss Loss Vs Eng

Virat Kohli's poor luck continued as the Indian captain lost yet another toss on Sunday when he stepped on to face England in the final ODI of the series at Pune. The toss on Sunday landed in the Opposition's favour for the third consecutive time in the ODI series. Significantly, skipper Kohli has won the toss only two time in the 12 games that have been played on the England tour.

The Indian skipper has often called on the wrong side of the coin, making him one of the most unsuccessful captains at tossing. Kohli, who has now led India in 200 games, just begin MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, has won the toss only 85 times. On the other hand, the Indian skipper has lost the toss 115 times, marking one of the worst win/loss ratio of 0.74. In T20Is, Virat has won only 18 tosses in 45 matches.

As the coin landed in English captain Jos Buttler's favour on Sunday morning, Twitter was flooded with memes poking fun at the Indian captain's bad luck. Here's how netizens reacted:

Kohli at the end of this England tour #toss pic.twitter.com/AYEvaYBw4B — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) March 28, 2021

#INDvsENG

Indian Cricket Team fans watching Virat Kohli at the toss: pic.twitter.com/zYjRNfMMfY — Aatam Gajjar (@ItsAatam) March 28, 2021

Probability of winning toss is 50% or 1/2



Virat kohli: pic.twitter.com/PuIFzQE0GR — Savagarwal (@agarwalwith1g) March 28, 2021

Kohli during toss



Expectations Reality pic.twitter.com/aTn0mLvZ61 — Viking (@ronaldo_mb_dhf) March 28, 2021

First it was Coin Morgan now it's Toss Buttler, Virat Kohli just can't catch a break 🤷‍♂️ #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2021

During the toss, Virat Kohli too expressed his disappointment for losing the toss, however, in a jolly manner he said that toss is completely out of his control. "I would've bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It's a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We've introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat, and put up a better show with the ball," Kohli said.

India bowled out for 329

India were once again asked to bat first after the coin landed in favour of stand-in-captain Jos Buttler on Sunday afternoon. The hosts got off to a brisk start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 103 runs before losing a couple more wickets after adding 14 runs before Pandya and Pant carried out the rescue act.

After Hardik's dismissal, his elder brother Krunal and lower middle-order batsman Shardul Thakur added 45 runs for the seventh-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal for a 21-ball 30 and while Krunal looked to accelerate the innings in the death overs, even he perished while trying to go for the big shot in the 48th over as he was caught by Jason Roy at point off Mark Wood.

The current top-ranked ODI side need exactly 330 runs to seal the ODI series. The reigning ODI world champions would be hoping to salvage pride by winning this match and the series after losing the Test and T20Is that preceded the three One Day matches.

