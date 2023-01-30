

Parshavi Chopra’s parents revealed their thoughts about India winning the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup during an exclusive interview with Republic. The India U-19 women’s cricket team scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first team ever to win the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The Shafali Verma-led Team India clinched a seven-wicket win against England in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

Parshavi Chopra was one of the key players for India at the marquee, including the final against England. She took two wickets in four overs and gave away just 13 runs. Her performance helped India to bowl out England on 68 runs and clinch a seven-wicket win. Meanwhile, speaking to Republic, Parshavi’s father Gaurav Chopra revealed the family’s feelings on the milestone victory.

“This a proud moment for my whole family and also our society. We can’t express what we are feeling, it’s just a dream come true for us,” he said. On being asked about watching Parshavi play the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, Gaurav replied that he considers everyone from the team his children. He also praised the entire team for their combined effort.

"They pulled off their best performances"

“We are very happy. All players have given their 100% and they pulled off their best performances in the tournament, last evening. The fielding was outstanding. They fielded so well, which allowed bowlers to take wickets. We are very proud,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that Parshavi was the second-highest wicket taken in the tournament with 11 wickets in six games.

She also registered the best figures for India in the match by returning with the figures of 4/5 in four overs. She also had the best economy rate of 3.66, among the other India bowlers. Parshavi’s father was then asked to shed his thoughts on the 16-year-old’s future ambitions, given that she continues to play the way she has done so far.

Meanwhile, in reply, Gaurav said, “There is no age for learning. It’s a good thing to go step by step. It felt very nice that she played with full confidence, without taking the pressure of playing in the final. We hope she continues to rise one step at a time”. On Parshavi taking two important wickets at a crucial point in the match, Parshavi’s mother said, “We were praying to god to make India win. We were full confident and we cheered them throughout”.