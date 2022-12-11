Ishan Kishan on Saturday made his case as an opener for the Indian cricket team even stronger when he smashed a double century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim has backed Kishan to replace veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, saying that if India wants to play an aggressive brand of cricket, they should think about the 37-year-old's place in the team. Karim said if the team management still believes that 275-300 is their aim, then they should go with Dhawan.

"It will depend on the team management that what sort of cricket they are wanting to play. If the team management still believes that 275-300 is their aim, then you need Shikhar Dhawan because he is still that kind of a player. It is a different thing that he has not scored runs in this series. But if you give him an opportunity again and tell him that we have to score 275-300 only, Shikhar Dhawan’s place will be there till the World Cup. But if we have decided that our par score will be 325-350, there is no place for Dhawan," Karim said on Sony Sports.

Dhawan's forgettable Bangladesh tour

Dhawan has only been playing 50-over cricket for India for the past several years. He has been in poor form since he came back to the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. He was dismissed for single-digit scores in all three matches. Earlier, he took part in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored 72, 3, and 28 runs, respectively. Prior to that, Dhawan had a poor series against South Africa, scoring 4, 13, and 8 runs, respectively.

Apart from Ishan Kishan, there are other players such as Shubman Gill who are ready to take Dhawan's place in the Indian team. Gill recently played the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he performed brilliantly, scoring 50, 45*, and 13 runs, respectively.

Image: AP