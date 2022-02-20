'There Isn't Place For Some': Aakash Chopra On Saha, Ishant's Exclusion From SL Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, and Ishant Sharma are some of the notable names missing from the squad. The BCCI issued no clarification regarding Pujara or Rahane but confirmed that Saha will not be considered for Test matches anymore, bringing an abrupt end to his illustrious career.

'There isn't any place for some'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that while Rahane and Pujara will have the opportunity to make a comeback to the national squad in 1 to 2 years, it is the end of the road for Saha and Sharma.

Chopra said that Rahane and Pujara are still young and can make a comeback but it is totally opposite in the case of Saha. Chopra said that the new Indian team management has made it clear that they want to look beyond Saha and Sharma. Chopra stated Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have made it apparent that there isn't any place in the squad for some people.

"There is no Rahane and there is no Pujara as well. India have started to move in a different way. For the first 3-4 months, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma didn't make many changes to the squad, but now the changes are starting to show. They've made it apparent that there isn't any place for some people. It's not the end of the road for Rahane and Pujara, but they're no longer in the team, which means they'll have to return to first-class cricket and score some runs in order to make a comeback into the national squad. They will not return this year since, with the exception of one match in England, all the Test series will be played in India," Chopra said.

"But for Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha, I believe that's it. They've played too much cricket and done so well, but with the addition of KS Bharat and Rishabh Pant, it's evident that Saha's career is coming to an end. With the way the fast bowling group is shaping up, I believe Ishant Sharma is also out. Both of them gave their all for India, and while I'm not suggesting that they retire from the sport, the Indian team is not going to go back to them anytime soon," Chopra added.

Saha, who has played 40 Test matches for India and has scored 1353 runs at an average of 29.4, is 37 years old and isn't getting any younger. With his exclusion, the selection committee has made it clear that it wants to look beyond Saha and make investments in young talents.

Image: AakashChopra/FB/AP